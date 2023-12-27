We're Hiring Wednesday
Sleep and Teens: How to Get a Good Night’s Rest

Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should. This lack of sleep can affect their academic performance and their health.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should! This lack of sleep can affect their academic performance and their health. So how can you help your teen get enough z’s?

Teens are not getting enough sleep! Studies show the average teenager gets around seven hours of sleep, when they should clock in around nine hours! And a lack of sleep can lead to changes in mood as well as an increased risk for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Leandre Schoeman, Certified Sleep Consultant says, “Sleep is the VIP service everyone needs, regardless of age.”

To help your teen develop better sleep habits, designate their room as a place of rest. Bedrooms should be cool, dark and with few distractions. Use other areas of living space for homework and studying. Also, set a nightly routine that includes consistent bedtime and wake time. On weekends, try not to let your teen shift their sleep schedule more than an hour. Before going to sleep. Allow teens 30 to 40 minutes to wind down, ideally in their beds without screens.

“I think it’s super important to understand that screen time is to be kept separate from bedtime.” Explains Schoeman.

Naps are okay but make sure your teen takes them right after school and doesn’t nap for longer than 30 minutes. Also, have them avoid caffeine after school hours. When you enforce these sleep rules, experts say explain how it will benefit your teen’s health and well-being and ask for input.

Schoeman says, “With older kids, I think it is really helpful to actually approach them in a way that involves them.”

With ways to help your teen get enough sleep.

Experts say televisions, gaming systems, laptops, and cell phones should be left out of the bedroom – as they all distract from sleep.

