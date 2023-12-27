We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says

An investigation into the crash is still active.
An investigation into the crash is still active.(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) has confirmed one person has died in a two vehicle accident in Lee County.

On Monday, Dec. 25 a van driven by a male at around the age of 78-year-old, was driving north on the wrong side of the road and struck another vehicle traveling south into Albany.

The driver of the van was then pronounced dead after state troopers arrived at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still active.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

37-year-old Anthony Castleman
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Wilcox County
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Photo of missing teen Serenity Delmore
Albany police search for runaway teen