Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) has confirmed one person has died in a two vehicle accident in Lee County.

On Monday, Dec. 25 a van driven by a male at around the age of 78-year-old, was driving north on the wrong side of the road and struck another vehicle traveling south into Albany.

The driver of the van was then pronounced dead after state troopers arrived at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still active.

