We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare

Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.(walb)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County parents have expressed their concerns about a Leesburg daycare after a video was posted on social media that appears to show daycare workers at Kidsville USA hitting a child numerous times.

The video was taken by a witness across the street from Kidsville USA Daycare Center located on Enodline Drive. It shows the moment a child was hit several times by a daycare worker.

“I mean it’s crazy, it’s crazy... It’s sad,” said Haley Suggs, a concerned parent whose children used to go to Kidsville.

The incident happened back in October. One of the co-owners of the daycare said the employee seen in the video hitting the child was fired the same day the incident happened.

The incident was investigated by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) where they found that “the child was inappropriately disciplined by two staff members. The child cried and those staff members witnessed the child crying and did not respond promptly.” Following that investigation, the department required staff members at the center to be trained.

But even after DECAL got involved, Suggs called Lee County sheriff’s office about her son. According to a police report her son had “a small scratch on the left side of his stomach, and an approximately two-inch long red mark on his back. It’s unknown how he received the injuries.”

Haley Suggs said she filed a police report after her son came home from daycare with bruises...
Haley Suggs said she filed a police report after her son came home from daycare with bruises and scratch marks.(Haley Suggs)

“If you can’t watch my child, that’s a problem. If you feel like me asking questions as to what happened to my son’s clawed-up face and a bruise like 2 inches long on his back and you can’t give me and answer and I take it to the state, that’s a problem,” Suggs said.

I reached out to the state department to see if there were any other active investigations with the daycare center and found that there are currently three pending investigations that were started on March 3, November 1 and December 2 of this year. Since the three investigations against the center are active, the department was not able to release any further information. The daycare Center released a statement.

On Google Reviews, the Center’s overall rating is listed as a 1.4 out of a 5-star rating.

Kidsville USA has been around for 30 years.
Kidsville USA has been around for 30 years.(walb)

“I just want the kids to have justice. I want this place to be closed down if they can’t get it together,” Suggs said.

Suggs added that she won’t stop speaking out against the center until changes are made.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

An investigation into the crash is still active.
Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says
37-year-old Anthony Castleman
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Wilcox County
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Photo of missing teen Serenity Delmore
Albany police search for runaway teen