Indiana murder suspect arrested in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An Indiana man has been arrested in South Georgia after being wanted in connection to the death of his grandmother.

The investigation began on November 12 as U.S. Marshals and local Indiana law enforcement were searching for Anthony Castleman, 37, in the stabbing death of his 72-year-old grandmother, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, authorities were then able to get a murder warrant for Castleman as he fled the state.

On Tuesday, 21AliveNews in Indiana confirmed that he was arrested in Georgia.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s, Rochelle police and other Georgia law enforcement arrested Castleberry at a convenience store in Wilcox County.

