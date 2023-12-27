We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Indiana murder suspect arrested in Wilcox County

37-year-old Anthony Castleman
37-year-old Anthony Castleman(staff)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An Indiana man has been arrested in South Georgia after being wanted in connection to the death of his grandmother.

The investigation began on November 12 as U.S. Marshals and local Indiana law enforcement were searching for Anthony Castleman, 37, in the stabbing death of his 72-year-old grandmother, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, authorities were then able to get a murder warrant for Castleman as he fled the state.

On Tuesday, 21AliveNews in Indiana confirmed that he was arrested in Georgia.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s, Rochelle police and other Georgia law enforcement arrested Castleberry at a convenience store in Wilcox County.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

An investigation into the crash is still active.
Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Photo of missing teen Serenity Delmore
Albany police search for runaway teen