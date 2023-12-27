We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings

Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble Mission Team)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn’s rings.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released the photo showing ghostly shadows on the planet’s rings.

It’s the latest sighting of the “spokes” that continue to baffle scientists.

NASA said the composite photo was taken by the Hubble in October as Saturn was about 850 million miles away.

Astronomers have long known about the perplexing spokes on Saturn’s rings, but over time, observations have revealed the number and appearances of the spokes can vary depending on Saturn’s seasonal cycle.

Similar to Earth, the planet has an axis with a tilt that causes seasonal changes, though NASA said each season on Saturn lasts about seven years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
An investigation into the crash is still active.
Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says
36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles