Properly disposing unwanted Christmas trees in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Now that Christmas is over, it’s about time to dispose of that Christmas tree.

After the holidays, Christmas trees don’t have to be dumped or kicked to the curb. One option is to take them to a waste-to-energy company like complete resource management or (CRM). The idea is to not have trees out in public spaces.

“So in assistance with that the general public can come dump their Christmas Trees in this open top container. Which we will then take those trees and convert them into mulch for our end users. So we get to take the trees in one form and then convert them into energy into another form,” said Ryan Lanier, General Manager of Complete Resource Management (CRM).

Experts advise not to wait too long to dispose of your tree because it can dry out, and become more likely to catch fire. James Brown Assistant fire chief says to be careful where you put it after you’re done with it.

“First what you want to do is after Christmas or when it’s dried out. You don’t want to leave your tree in your home, garage or the side of your home as that’s a fire hazard,” said James Brown Assistant Fire Chief of Operation.

But many don’t know what to do with their trees so they end up on the side of roads or stored in places they don’t belong.

“I would tell them to get rid of their Christmas tree after Christmas or when it’s dried out. You don’t want to keep those Christmas Trees to where they can cause a potential hazard. And the best way to hold onto your memories is to hold onto it through photography and things like that,” said James Brown Assistant Fire Chief of Operation.

The City will be able to pick up your unwanted Christmas Trees as long as it’s not mixed in with regular trash. You can also drop them off at a local waste-to-energy company.

