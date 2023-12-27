GHSA and Lyft provide ride-share credits, to encourage Georgians to never drink and drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) -The Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Lyft are joining with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to help prevent drunk driving deaths during the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

GHSA has awarded GOHS a $20,000 grant to fund ride credits for Lyft account holders during the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.

Lyft account holders can enter the discount code GAGOHS2023 in their app or scan the QR Code to receive a one-time $20 ride credit. Account holders can use the credit for rides in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed by the account holder.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36 percent of the persons killed in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Georgia from 2017 through 2021 involved a driver whose Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was higher than the state’s legal limit of .08 and 81 percent of those drunk driving crashes in Georgia on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 2017-2021 involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit.

All drunk driving deaths are preventable because they are all caused by someone making the wrong decision to drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both.

GOHS encourages anyone planning to include alcohol in their plans to always plan ahead for a ride with a sober driver.

Do not risk a crash or DUI arrest by getting behind the wheel if over the legal BAC limit.

