We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94

A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the handgun that bears his name, died on Wednesday. He was 94.

The Glock company announced his death, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Glock, a reclusive engineer, founded the company in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, near Vienna. It has since expanded around the world, including a U.S. subsidiary founded in 1985.

Glock handguns are used by police and some countries’ military forces, as well as private customers. The weapon was significantly lighter, cheaper and more reliable than the models available when it was created.

Glock said on its website that its founder “not only revolutionized the world of small arms in the 1980s, but also succeeded in establishing the Glock brand as the global leader in the handgun industry.”

Glock’s company developed its first military products, including field knives, in the 1970s.

Glock “recognized his great opportunity” to design an innovative weapon when the Austrian Defense Ministry in the early 1980s invited tenders for a new self-defense pistol, with a reduced weight and safe and simple operation, according to the company.

The result was the polymer-framed semi-automatic Glock pistol. More than 25,000 were delivered to the Austrian military between 1982 and 1984, the company said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble...
Hubble Space Telescope captures images of spokes on Saturn's rings
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings
An investigation into the crash is still active.
Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says