We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ga. lawmakers demand answers from Postmaster General on mail issues

The letter consists of eight questions regarding the service breakdown in Georgia ahead of the holidays.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of lawmakers are pushing the U.S. Postal Service for answers over slow delivery and stolen mail.

Quite a few Georgians are experiencing stolen mail, misdelivered mail, unexplainable mail service delays, and even closures of post offices during standard business hours. That’s why a bipartisan group of 13 Georgia U.S. House members are demanding answers from the Postmaster General.

The letter consists of eight questions regarding the service breakdown in Georgia ahead of the holidays.

One question asked to the Postmaster General includes, “How many complaints from the state of Georgia were received by USPS in fiscal years 2022 and 2023?”

Another question asks, “what steps is USPS taking to reduce instances of mail theft?”

Georgia Congressman Mike Collins said, “Our constituents are taxpayers and customers of USPS. They depend upon the agency to fulfill its mission, and when it does not, to provide top-tier customer service. That’s why we’re concerned by reports from our constituents, including local elected officials, about the failure of USPS to respond to complaints with actions — and not just words.”

Collins requested that the Postmaster reply to his eight questions by January 8th, 2024. According to the AJC, the postal service said it received the letter and would reply to his office.

The letter and questions submitted to the postmaster can be read below.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

The sheriffs office says the easiest way to get your stolen property back is by recording and...
How to protect your presents from thieves this holiday season
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
After the holidays, Christmas trees don’t have to be dumped or kicked to the curb. one option...
Properly disposing unwanted Christmas trees in Albany
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare