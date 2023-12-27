First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover sticks around through the day, but no rain chances are likely. Highs will climb toward the low 60s today. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front is set to move through the region on Thursday. This front will bring in a chance for rain in parts of South Georgia, but many will stay dry. The highs for Thursday will be similar to Wednesday before we feel the temperature drop on Friday. Highs for Friday will only rise to the low 50s with lows in the 30s for the next few mornings.

We remain dry for the last weekend in 2023. However, there will be slight rain chances on New Year’s Day. No severe weather is likely, but the good news is highs might be slightly warmer. We should clear out by next Tuesday, but signs for showers may return by the late week.

