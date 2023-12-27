We're Hiring Wednesday
City of Albany to activate operation safe place to offer warming center

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to stay warm overnight.(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 28, the City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to stay warm overnight.

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Thursday, December 28, 2023, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The City will open the Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard as a warming center Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. until the start of the following business day at 7 a.m.

Water will be provided.

