Be the Match: Gamechanger for Transplant Patients

Each year, approximately 60 thousand people in the US will be diagnosed with leukemia.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Each year, approximately 60 thousand people in the US will be diagnosed with leukemia. While there is technically no cure – the best shot of something close comes with a stem cell donation, but finding a donor match can be tricky.

Abbie Hecker PA-C, Physician Assistant at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center signed up years ago on “Be the Match” - a registry for blood stem cell donors.

Hecker says, “I had, actually, a cousin who had died of leukemia when I was younger.”

Hecker then found out that she ‘matched’ with a patient the same time she was to begin working in the bone and marrow transplant unit at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Her manager recalls ...

“What a valuable learning experience for her to actually have the opportunity to go through the process herself. Says Christine Yenneco, PA-C, MPH, MCHS, Assoc. Director of Advanced Practice Providers on the Bone Marrow Transplant/Immunotherapy Service, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

“People don’t really realize it can be as simple as almost a blood donation.” Says Hecker.

That’s because, in most cases, painful bone marrow harvesting can instead be replaced by peripheral blood donation as a way to extract stem cells.

Hecker says, “I got hooked up to the machine, which just meant getting an IV placed in one arm, and I had, kind of, a needle in the other arm so they could take my blood out, send it through the machine to collect stem cells, and then send it back.”

And eventually into the patient’s bloodstream.

Yennaco says, “We are giving the patient a new immune system with the hopes that if there’s any residual cancer cells, the new immune system would get rid of them.”

After a year, Hecker will have the opportunity to connect with the patient she helped. But for now, she knows the experience is about …

Hecker says, “Really giving somebody the chance at brand new life without cancer.”

Blood stem cell donation has the potential to treat and even cure over 75 different diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma. The preferred age group for donors is between 18 to 35 years old. That’s due to the higher success rate among younger donors. If you would like more information, go to bethematch.org.

