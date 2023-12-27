Albany police search for runaway teen
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen girl.
Serenity Delmore, 15, was last seen in the Albany area on Tuesday, Dec. 26, around 11 p.m. wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
She stands 4′11″ and weighs 110 pounds.
If you have any information, call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or non-emergency at (229) 431-2132.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.