1 injured in Valdosta stabbing

A person of interest has been found by authorities.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured after a stabbing in Valdosta.

On Friday, Dec. 22, around 2:30 p.m., Valdosta police and other local law enforcement and services were called to the 2400 block of Bemiss Road to a reported stabbing.

When responders got on the scene, they said they found a 29-year-old male with several stab wounds, according to a police statement.

The victim was treated on scene and later taken to a hospital where he was treated and then released.

A person of interest has been found by authorities. A suspect has yet to be named.

Information is limited and this is an ongoing investigation.

