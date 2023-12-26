We're Hiring Wednesday
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released

Audrianna Williams charged with sexual assault of student
Photo of Audrianna Williams
Photo of Audrianna Williams(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) – There is new information on the former Dougherty County teacher who was arrested on sexual assault charges on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

WALB obtained two warrants for the arrest of former Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher Audrianna Williams for sexual assault (school employee). Williams submitted her resignation on December 15th, in lieu of termination, according to the Dougherty County School System. She had been placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, Dec. 13, after the district launched an investigation.

The warrants describe the offense as “being an employee or agent of a public school system, said subject did engage in sexually explicit conduct with another person whom she knows is a student enrolled at the school of which she is an employee.”

The first warrant was issued for an alleged incident on Dec. 2 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at June Bugs Grocery on Newton Road. The second incident named in the warrant was between midnight on Nov. 1 and midnight on Nov. 30 at Albany Stikers.

According to the warrants, both incidents involved the same student, a senior at Monroe Comprehensive High School, where Williams was a cheerleading coach and teacher.

