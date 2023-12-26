We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta organization continues Community Soup Kitchen

The Community Soup Kitchen opens today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Community Soup Kitchen opens today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta organization has stepped up to continue the Community Soup Kitchen just four days after its closure was announced.

The Quality Of Life Association (QUOLA) for Valdosta-Lowndes County will be continuing the daily soup kitchen starting on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The organization will be providing meals to the community as they continue to need them.

The soup kitchen will be open from Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 115 E Florida Ave. in Valdosta.

WALB’s Brittanye Blake will have more information on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic...
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect
The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

Rose Munroe Wilson says her abuse started when she was 9 years old.
Valdosta domestic abuse survivor turns trauma into inspiration
The event will be held on Jan. 17 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.
Lowndes Co. Bird Supper to be held on Jan. 17
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
More than a hundred kids received toys and over 40 families were served full Christmas meals.
Operation Christmas Giveaway helps families in need