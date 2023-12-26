We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic...
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect
The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins