Phoebe dedicates rose for Donate Life Rose Parade float

The Rose Parade will be televised on January 1, 2024, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The Rose Parade will be televised on January 1, 2024, beginning at 11:00 a.m.(Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga.(WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) is proud to continue its partnership with LifeLink of Georgia and Donate Life America by dedicating a rose to be placed in a vial on the 2024 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade float.

PPMH Chief Executive Officer Deb Angerami shared a personal message of hope and remembrance honoring donors, recipients and others who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation.

This rose will join thousands of others to create a dedication garden that is a featured design element on the float each year.

Celebrating 21 years, the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade float continues its mission to save and heal lives by sharing the gift of life and delivering the message of organ, eye and tissue donation to the world.

The 2024 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade float, Woven Together: The Dance of Life, showcases the culture of the Hopi, native to the American Southwest.

The float will feature a beautiful Butterfly Dancer surrounded by traditionally woven baskets full of life-giving corn and other fruits from the Hopi culture. Memorial floragraphs honoring life-giving organ, eye and tissue donors will be displayed on the baskets.

Transplant recipients will ride on the float and living donors will walk alongside it. The Rose Parade will be televised on January 1, 2024, starting at 11:00 a.m.

