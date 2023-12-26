Irwin Co. EMS receives lifesaving devices from Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation (TRMC) recently presented two Lifepak 15 monitors and defibrillators to Irwin County EMS.

These lifesaving devices perform a diagnostic EKG enroute to the hospital, where the results are sent directly to the physician’s mobile phone at Tift Regional.

The 12 leads allow the physicians and the staff at Tift Regional minutes to prepare for the cardiac victim before arrival and save valuable time.

The Lifepak 15 monitors and defibrillators were funded by the 2023 “Hearts and Diamonds” Gala, which raised over $98K for the Foundation’s Heart Safe Community Program.

For more information, please contact the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit our website at www.trmcf.com.

