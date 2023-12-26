First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are hitting the road early this morning, you may have to deal with some dense fog and patchy drizzle in parts of SWGA. Fog and drizzle will move out by the late morning leaving behind mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

All signs of rain will be out of here by Wednesday. High pressure will take over keeping things dry, but we keep the clouds in place. Another cold front pushing through Wednesday night leading to the late week cool down. This should take those pesky clouds out of the forecast as well. Highs will be in the 50s starting Thursday with lows falling into the freezing territory for a few nights. This high-pressure system will slide east by the start of 2024 bringing temperatures closer to average.

