Douglas-Coffee Co. Animal Shelter closed until until Jan. 1

The animal shelter will be closed to provide maintenance to the facility.
The animal shelter will be closed to provide maintenance to the facility.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas-Coffee County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until January 1.

The animal shelter will be closed to provide maintenance to the facility, according to a release by the city of Douglas.

“The city of Douglas Animal Control Division will remain active and function as normal,” the release said.

For more information, call the Animal Shelter at (912) 384-8031.

