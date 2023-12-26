APD searching for man wanted on aggravated assault, gun charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating a man wanted for several charges.

The charges of aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

Markice Jones, 28, is suspected of using a handgun to fire a shot at the victim after a physical altercation.

Jones, stands 6′01, weighs approximately 268 pounds and was last seen near the 2800 block of Astoria Drive.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0791.

