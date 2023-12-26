We're Hiring Wednesday
APD searching for man wanted on aggravated assault, gun charges

Jones is suspected of using a handgun to fire a shot at the victim after a physical altercation.
Jones is suspected of using a handgun to fire a shot at the victim after a physical altercation.(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -  The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating a man wanted for several charges.

The charges of aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

Markice Jones, 28, is suspected of using a handgun to fire a shot at the victim after a physical altercation.

Jones, stands 6′01, weighs approximately 268 pounds and was last seen near the 2800 block of Astoria Drive.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0791.

