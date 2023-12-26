Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another arrest has been made in the Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road.

Kesha Walton, 20, was involved in the shooting and was shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital due to the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Walton was a contributing factor in the death of Neahmad Alfred and Tyler Graham, both were 21 years old.

Walton was later released from the hospital before he was apprehended on murder warrants.

On Tuesday, officers responded to his home and arrested him without incident, according to APD.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail on active murder warrants.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 302-0801.

