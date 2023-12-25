We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Zoo Atlanta welcomes southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve

Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi gives birth!
Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi gives birth!(Zoo Atlanta)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta is ringing in Christmas with a special delivery. The zoo welcomed a southern white rhino calf Sunday evening.

The young calf, born to 22-year-old mother Kiazi and 12-year-old father Mumbles, is the first southern white rhino to be born at the zoo, officials said.

Mumbles met Kiazi, the zoo’s first female southern white rhinoceros, in early 2022. The pair were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s White Rhino Species Survival Plan as part of a program to sustain the near-threatened population.

“The Zoo Atlanta family is beyond excited about the birth of Kiazi’s calf. This birth has been long-awaited news for many months. We have had many exciting developments in our rhino population over the past year,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “If there is a special connection that our members and guests can make with Kiazi and her calf, this is a connection that can translate to conservation action. All rhino species are currently in peril, and as stewards of this brand-new ambassador here in Atlanta, we also have a responsibility to do all we can to raise awareness of the status of wild rhinos.”

White rhinoceros pregnancies are some of the longest in the animal kingdom with an average pregnancy lasting 16 to 18 months. Rhinoceros babies can weigh anywhere from 100 to 150 pounds.

Zoo Atlanta said the rhino calf appears to be healthy and strong and will remain with mother Kiazi before entering the rhino habitat.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic...
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day
Mug shot of Cecil Giddens
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
On Dec. 12, Valencia was sentenced to serve 400 months in prison followed by five years of...
Ga. inmate sentenced after supplying over 250 kilograms of meth to drug trafficking organization
The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic...
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
Despite the chaos of last-minute holiday shopping, residents are reminding everyone to be kind...
Albany shoppers finish last-minute shopping before Christmas