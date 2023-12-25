We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta domestic abuse survivor turns trauma into inspiration

Rose Munroe Wilson says her abuse started when she was 9 years old.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday season brings joy and cheer for many, but for some it’s an emotional challenge.

Rose Munroe Wilson tells us how she is using her experience as a domestic violence survivor to help others during the holiday season.

“I constantly kept leaning on personal quotes that I would write to myself as a survivor,” Wilson said.

Wilson is a domestic and sexual assault survivor. She says her abuse started when she was just 9 years old.

“I used to go through so much abuse mentally, physically, financially, sexually - you name it,” Wilson said. “This happened 50 years ago, 50 years ago, and look at me, I’m still going through it. That’s why I say domestic violence is every day with us, it never goes away.”

Because of the abuse she endured in her life, she started writing quotes on little pieces of paper as a form of encouragement to herself. That blossomed into her having the desire to help other people who are suffering abuse.

“The thing about this story that I’m telling you is it’s real and it’s more real than ever. That’s why I’m doing this movement. Domestic Violence is every day,” Wilson said. “I had to go through it to understand the assignment, so I could help others. That’s what I was put on this earth to do.”

Sometimes the holidays bring about mixed feelings for those who are in these situations, but Wilson says, even if you’re not in your home for Christmas, it’s going to be okay.

“Everything happens for a reason. To remove you from your home, that’s your life saver.”

On her website, she shares her story in detail, but she also offers resources to help others going through abuse.

“Hold your head up, keep moving, keep that faith, never give up, never look down, always look up, always understand, when you dream big, you win.”

