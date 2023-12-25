Irwin Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent posts and scams

IRIWN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office warns the community of a fraudulent post, involving a women being found and needing identification.

According to a Facebook post from the ICSO, a page under the name of Irwin County Trade, Sell, or Giveaway says a woman was “robbed, stabbed and left on the side of the road in Irwin County and was also in coma” and unable to be identified by deputies.

ICSO says, “No one has been found dead or needs to be identified in Irwin County! Please be cautious of fraudulent post and fake news being shared on Facebook. Irwin County trade, sell, and giveaway page is constantly allowing fake news and scams to be posted to their page. If it is regarding any criminal activity and hasn’t been posted by Irwin County Sheriff’s Office page it is more than likely some sort of scam or click bait.”

