We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

A holly, jolly, and rainy Christmas for SWGA before winter’s chill returns.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Santa will have to dodge raindrops this Christmas Eve as showers are moving into South Georgia overnight. The rain will remain in place through Christmas Day, so grab a raincoat and umbrella before you head out the door for those Christmas lunches or dinners. Winds will also be breezy out of the southeast with gusts as high as 30 mph. The heavy rainfall will end by the evening with high temperatures that made it into the upper 60s falling into the upper 50s. Overall, we will have a merry and rainy Christmas Day. Dense fog is possible after the heavy showers, so Monday night into Tuesday morning might be a bit dicey for any travelers. Tuesday will start with a few light showers and maybe some drizzle, but mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be a tad bit cooler in the low 60s, but a cold front will move through by Tuesday evening dropping lows for the night into the upper 40s. High pressure will dominate the forecast through New Year’s Eve and highs for the week will remain in the 50s with lows plummeting to the 30s after the front.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.
Mug shot of Cecil Giddens
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
On Dec. 12, Valencia was sentenced to serve 400 months in prison followed by five years of...
Ga. inmate sentenced after supplying over 250 kilograms of meth to drug trafficking organization
Photos of the truck that ran through a Nashville, Georgia store
Truck runs through Berrien County store
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
Warmer and wetter into Christmas Day
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Dec 22
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather