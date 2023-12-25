First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Santa will have to dodge raindrops this Christmas Eve as showers are moving into South Georgia overnight. The rain will remain in place through Christmas Day, so grab a raincoat and umbrella before you head out the door for those Christmas lunches or dinners. Winds will also be breezy out of the southeast with gusts as high as 30 mph. The heavy rainfall will end by the evening with high temperatures that made it into the upper 60s falling into the upper 50s. Overall, we will have a merry and rainy Christmas Day. Dense fog is possible after the heavy showers, so Monday night into Tuesday morning might be a bit dicey for any travelers. Tuesday will start with a few light showers and maybe some drizzle, but mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be a tad bit cooler in the low 60s, but a cold front will move through by Tuesday evening dropping lows for the night into the upper 40s. High pressure will dominate the forecast through New Year’s Eve and highs for the week will remain in the 50s with lows plummeting to the 30s after the front.

