First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shower chances will diminish this evening with only isolated to scattered ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight. Otherwise, the biggest concern through the night will be the dense fog developing for Tuesday morning in the wake of all the rainfall. Temperatures will not fall below the 50s for many tonight as cloudy skies will inhibit much cooling. The foggy conditions will subside by the late morning on Tuesday then we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We cannot rule out a chance for drizzle before the day ends.

All signs of rain will be out of here by Wednesday. High pressure will take over keeping things dry, but we keep the clouds in place. Another cold front pushing through Wednesday night leading to the late week cool down. This should take those pesky clouds out of the forecast as well. Highs will be in the 50s starting Thursday with lows falling into the freezing territory for a few nights. This high-pressure system will slide east by the start of 2024 bringing temperatures closer to average.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.