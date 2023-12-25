‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event helps citizens recycle Christmas trees after holidays

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta are hosting a recycling event for old Christmas trees after the holidays.

The “Bring One for the Chipper” event will take place from Dec. 27 through Jan. 5.

The trees that are collected will go through the recycling process to make mulch and pot soil, according to a post by the county.

Click here to learn more about the event and to find drop-off locations.

For more information or questions, call the city of Valdosta Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548 or the Lowndes County Public Information Office at (229) 671-2491.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.