Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) would like the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect in the photo.

The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

According to APD, the suspect later used the nurse’s credit cards in several locations.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect’s identity, please contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

