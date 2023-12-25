1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls

NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are investigating a Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls.

At around 9:28 a.m., Coffee County deputies went to the 1900 block of Robert Cemetery Road in reference to a gunshot wound, according to officials.

When they arrived, they found the 31-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

He was later taken to Coffee County Regional Medical Center.

Other deputies made contact with the suspect and took him into custody.

Kevin Franklin Stone, 36, was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

Stone has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, terroristic acts and cruelty to children.

