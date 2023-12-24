Viper Unit Motorcycle Club give early Christmas gifts to local families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With only two days left until Christmas, the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club is bringing Christmas cheer to six Albany families.

The Grinch joined the club in giving gift baskets to local families. The gifts included food, supplies and toys today starting at 1 p.m.

A participant of the event who wanted to remain anonymous said they prepare gift baskets based on whatever the families need, the age range and whether the child is a boy or a girl.

Vice President Marvin Thomas said it should take them about an hour and a half to distribute all of the gifts. This event will take them into Baconton.

The first stop was on Highland Avenue where one family received a gift basket, a case of water and new toys. Kizzie King was with her family which included her great nieces and nephews who all enjoyed their new toys.

“I would like to thank the bikers and the pastor’s daughter, Latica, for them blessing my great nieces and nephews and my family with a bunch of great Christmas gifts. Thank the Lord for this day, blessed to be here in Albany. I would like to thank everyone who came,” Kizzie King, gift basket recipient, said.

