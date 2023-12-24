Operation Christmas Giveaway helps families in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local leaders in Albany were at Corks Wine and Charcuterie, giving back to local families in need.

On Saturday, 60 hams were smoked and over 100 people received both toys and a hot meal for Christmas.

It’s a labor of love for Cork’s Wine and Charcuterie Owner Rob Michie. He started smoking hams early Saturday morning and says the memories and spreading joy are what make it all worth it.

“The gift part is just a small portion of what we do. You know the food and the family and helping these guys create some memories is the best part. Like Travis said earlier there is so much that gets taken for granted on daily basis when it comes to a family. And some people don’t have that option,” Michie said.

More than a hundred kids received toys and over 40 families were served full Christmas meals. All are courtesy of the charitable work of local business owners and volunteers.

“I’m happy for the holidays to be with my family and the grandkids and my kids to see that day,” Lucille Hines, an Albany resident said.

Dr. Travis started this initiative after a loved one was sick and wanted a way to give back to the community.

“So the best part to me is seeing so many people from Albany raise their hand and say me I want to go, I want to donate, I want to make a difference and that’s what beautiful each year,” Dr. Travis Goodson, philanthropist, said.

“It makes me feel better. You know I used to want to receive but now I want to give back as you get older. I’ve already given out one gift or gifts to a family,” Brandon Tuggle, a volunteer, said.

“You know we are hoping that events like this take the stress of some of the families. You can’t serve them all because there is too many. But there are a lot of organizations that do, so hopefully all of them get served,” Tom Gieryic, sponsor and owner of Gieryic’s Automotive Repair, said.

Organizers hold a giveaway during Christmas and Thanksgiving so they can help provide for local families in need. They’ve been doing it for years now.

