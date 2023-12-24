Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic Christmas movies.

But, there’s always a chance that something goes wrong and you have to leave the house. Before you head out, WALB has a list of places that are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We also compiled a list of what’s open on Christmas Day:

Albany

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Starbucks location will be open from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Most McDonald’s locations will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Great Wall, a Chinese restaurant, will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Hardee’s locations will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Krystal’s locations will be open all day on Christmas Day.

Blackbeard’s B & B Bar-B-Que will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thomasville

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Starbucks locations will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Locos Grill & Pub will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

McDonald’s locations will be open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tifton

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Starbucks locations will be open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hardee’s locations will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Valdosta

The Starbucks on N. Valdosta Road will be open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Starbucks on North St. Augustine Road will be open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Most Wendy’s stores will be open from 6:30 a.m. - midnight.

