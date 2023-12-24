We're Hiring Wednesday
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day

Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic...
Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic Christmas movies. But, there is always that one thing that is forgotten and requires a trip to the store.(WTOC)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas Day is a day for opening presents, enjoying a family dinner and watching classic Christmas movies.

But, there’s always a chance that something goes wrong and you have to leave the house. Before you head out, WALB has a list of places that are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We also compiled a list of what’s open on Christmas Day:

Albany

  • Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Starbucks location will be open from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Most McDonald’s locations will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Great Wall, a Chinese restaurant, will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Hardee’s locations will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Krystal’s locations will be open all day on Christmas Day.
  • Blackbeard’s B & B Bar-B-Que will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thomasville

  • Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Starbucks locations will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Locos Grill & Pub will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • McDonald’s locations will be open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tifton

  • Dunkin’ Donuts will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Starbucks locations will be open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Hardee’s locations will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Valdosta

  • The Starbucks on N. Valdosta Road will be open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • The Starbucks on North St. Augustine Road will be open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Most Wendy’s stores will be open from 6:30 a.m. - midnight.

Don’t see a location on the list, let us know on Facebook.

