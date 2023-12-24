Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is one day away which means many people are doing some last-minute shopping for presents and family meals.

Many stores plan to close early on Christmas Eve, and may remain closed through Christmas Day.

Below is a list of the times that retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Albany

The Albany Mall will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

T.J. Maxx will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kohl’s will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Outback Steakhouse will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Thomasville

Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Tifton

Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Longhorn’s Steakhouse will be closed at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Valdosta

The Valdosta Mall will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kohl’s stores will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target will close at 8 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cheddar’s will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Outback Steakhouse will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

