Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is one day away which means many people are doing some last-minute shopping for presents and family meals.
Many stores plan to close early on Christmas Eve, and may remain closed through Christmas Day.
Below is a list of the times that retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Albany
- The Albany Mall will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- T.J. Maxx will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Kohl’s will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Target will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Food Lion stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Outback Steakhouse will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
Thomasville
- Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
Tifton
- Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Longhorn’s Steakhouse will be closed at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
Valdosta
- The Valdosta Mall will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Kohl’s stores will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Target will close at 8 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Cheddar’s will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Outback Steakhouse will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
