Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is one day away which means many people are doing some last-minute shopping for presents and family meals.

Many stores plan to close early on Christmas Eve, and may remain closed through Christmas Day.

Below is a list of the times that retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Albany

  • The Albany Mall will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • T.J. Maxx will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Kohl’s will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Target will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Food Lion stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Outback Steakhouse will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Thomasville

  • Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Tifton

  • Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Longhorn’s Steakhouse will be closed at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Valdosta

  • The Valdosta Mall will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • TJ Maxx will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Kohl’s stores will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Target will close at 8 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Publix will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Food Lion will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Longhorn’s Steakhouse will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Olive Garden will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Cheddar’s will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Outback Steakhouse will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Applebee’s Bar and Grill will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Chili’s Grill and Bar will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

