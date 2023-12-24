We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany shoppers finish last-minute shopping before Christmas

It's that special time of year when you're juggling things you normally do but now you're adding final holiday preparations to that list.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It’s that special time of year when you’re juggling things you normally do but now you’re adding final holiday preparations to that list.

With last-minute shopping that could mean limited options. We asked several shoppers which they prefer: in-person shopping or online shopping.

“I do mine in person because I like to touch it, feel it and see what the size looks like. So that’s what I like to do,” Eugene Byrd, Albany Resident, and shopper said.

“Last minute shopping, procrastination. But at least we have some local stores open that we were able to make our last-minute gifts and able to fulfill our grandkids or family members night for Christmas,” Gina Saldivar, shopper and Leesburg resident, said.

Another big box store that was crowded was Target. One shopper says every year she tries to shop in advance, but she found some good deals this time around.

“Well I got a mini fridge, I got a couple of toddler remote control trucks and a few gift cards,” Visha Peters, a Leesburg Resident, and shopper, said.

Joy Williams is back at the mall with in-person shopping after her package didn’t arrive on time. She tells me one disadvantage of last-minute shopping is it’s harder to find your actual size.

“So I mostly try to shop online. I don’t like to do last-minute shopping, But this is for her, because she chose a Christmas theme of pajamas and so therefore, I’m trying to find her some pajamas,” Williams said.

Despite the chaos of last-minute holiday shopping, residents are reminding everyone to be kind to each other as the holidays can be stressful.

“Be courteous, to everybody because everybody is just as stressed as you are. And you know try to spread the Christmas cheer and say Merry Christmas,” Melissa Parrish, a Leesburg Resident, and a shopper, said.

Although retail stores are closing today, you can click here to find a list of some restaurants that will be open tomorrow.

