2023 will be the warmest year on record, scientists say

(CNN) – As the year closes out, 2023 may be seen as the year when people truly started to grasp the climate crisis.

During the course of 2023, the world experienced deadly wildfires, mudslides, devastating floods and soaring temperatures.

The year showed many examples of what scientists have been warning about in regards to climate change, as well as leaders of the world in denial about the steps needed to take to mitigate it.

Scientists said 2023 was the hottest in at least 125,000 years as they warn the world is inching perilously close to the threshold beyond which humans and ecosystems will struggle to adapt.

This year brought 31 straight days over 110 in places like Phoenix, Arizona. The rate of heat deaths in Maricopa County climbed 25% a year for two years, and desert cities everywhere are starting to realize the need to build cooling into public policy.

In the same megadrought, enough water was dumped on California to bring Tulare Lake back from the dead.

The new age of water whiplash means there’s too much of it or never enough across huge swaths of the nation, forcing farmers and water managers to reimagine how every drop is used or wasted.

The year also forced the economy to reckon with a Mississippi River too low to move food like it used to and too weak to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from creeping into drinking and irrigation supply.

No one imagined how generations of water theft and invasive grasses would also turn the capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom to tinder or the hurricane winds that would blow torch the precious town of Lahaina to ash in the deadliest American wildfire in modern times.

However, 2023 also brought lessons in resilience.

Archie Kalepa, a Hall of Fame lifeguard is helping to lead West Maui back from the ashes with love and aloha.

Heidi Lange lost everything to California’s deadliest fire five years ago, but decided to stay to rebuild Paradise.

“My community, and my neighbors and my friends, and my church and my job was all still here. So my little village, my little village is here in Paradise,” she said.

Lange and her neighbors are learning from tragedy and rebuilding stronger than ever.

As disasters force everyone to imagine how to live with nature transformed, breakthroughs in clean energy also abound by the day.

Scientists at the National Ignition Facility have repeated their success in Nuclear Fusion, nudging the world closer to one powered by little manmade stars in boxes that use saltwater for fuel and never melt down.

Even if fusion takes generations, the two cheapest forms of energy in human history are already onshore: wind and sun. With a surge of investment in clean energy storage, startups like Antora hope to power entire factories with thermal batteries.

This year brought about climate disasters, but also reminded the world to expand its imagination for not just the worst that could happen, but also the best.

