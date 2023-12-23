We're Hiring Wednesday
Warmer and wetter into Christmas Day

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Long dry stretch and a warming trend extends into the holiday weekend. It’s the first time in weeks that dry conditions will dominate. Look for a mostly sunny sky Saturday then cloudy Sunday ahead of wetter weather late evening through Christmas Day.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will run about 5-10°+ above average with highs upper 60s low 70s and lows upper 40s to upper 50s. Rain moves in Sunday evening becoming widespread overnight into Monday. Plan for limited outdoor activity on a wet, breezy and mild holiday. Showers taper off through the evening into early Tuesday.

The final week of the year dries out with another cool down into Wednesday. Highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s then near to below freezing by the end of the week.

Wishing you and your family a safe and happy holiday. Merry Christmas SGA!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

