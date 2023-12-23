Valdosta Snoopy holiday decorations bring Christmas cheer

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “We had no idea that it was going to take off like this. But now everybody rides by says ‘Snoopy is up, it’s time for Christmas’.”

If you have driven down Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta in December — you’ve witnessed the efforts of families to keep the “Snoopy House” tradition alive.

The Snoopy House was originally owned by the Oliver family, who built the Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang Christmas decorations in the 1970s.

Hollis Oliver, who was around 12 at the time said he remembers the day that he cut out the original Charlie Brown crew and Snoopy based off drawings that his mother had sketched and watched his sisters paint each of them.

He said each year, his family would put the decorations up on Thanksgiving Day and take it down by the New Year.

“Every year, my father would come out here and he would look up on the roof and say ‘No, that’s not where Snoopy was.’ One year we finally took a picture. We said no this is where he was and has been every year,” Oliver said.

Since then, the Oliver family sold the home, and it has had two owners. They’ve continued the Christmas tradition. Hollis said the rumors are not true that it is in the contract for new owners to put Snoopy up... and for stewards of the house, like Ryan Hendrix, it’s been a big part of the home’s appeal.

“Snoopy was part of the reason why I wanted to live here, however, I did not understand just how big of an impact it had on the overall community,” Ryan Hendrix, said. “I’ve gotten feedback from Kansas, Orlando, and people just meeting you on the street I saw you in the yard I remember going as a kid and now I take my grandkids. It’s hard to believe it’s been such a longstanding tradition that I can’t see it not happening. The owners loved Snoopy as much as we did so everyone was happy to do it.”

IN 2024, the Snoopy House will be celebrating 50 years of bringing joy to all those who pass by.

