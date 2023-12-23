We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta Snoopy holiday decorations bring Christmas cheer

New owners continue longstanding tradition
“We had no idea that it was going to take off like this. But now everybody rides by says ‘Snoopy is up, it’s time for Christmas’.”
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “We had no idea that it was going to take off like this. But now everybody rides by says ‘Snoopy is up, it’s time for Christmas’.”

If you have driven down Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta in December — you’ve witnessed the efforts of families to keep the “Snoopy House” tradition alive.

The Snoopy House was originally owned by the Oliver family, who built the Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang Christmas decorations in the 1970s.

“We had no idea that it was going to take off like this. But now everybody rides by says...
“We had no idea that it was going to take off like this. But now everybody rides by says Snoopy is up, it’s time for Christmas.”(Source: WALB)

Hollis Oliver, who was around 12 at the time said he remembers the day that he cut out the original Charlie Brown crew and Snoopy based off drawings that his mother had sketched and watched his sisters paint each of them.

He said each year, his family would put the decorations up on Thanksgiving Day and take it down by the New Year.

“Every year, my father would come out here and he would look up on the roof and say ‘No, that’s not where Snoopy was.’ One year we finally took a picture. We said no this is where he was and has been every year,” Oliver said.

Since then, the Oliver family sold the home, and it has had two owners. They’ve continued the Christmas tradition. Hollis said the rumors are not true that it is in the contract for new owners to put Snoopy up... and for stewards of the house, like Ryan Hendrix, it’s been a big part of the home’s appeal.

“Snoopy was part of the reason why I wanted to live here, however, I did not understand just how big of an impact it had on the overall community,” Ryan Hendrix, said. “I’ve gotten feedback from Kansas, Orlando, and people just meeting you on the street I saw you in the yard I remember going as a kid and now I take my grandkids. It’s hard to believe it’s been such a longstanding tradition that I can’t see it not happening. The owners loved Snoopy as much as we did so everyone was happy to do it.”

IN 2024, the Snoopy House will be celebrating 50 years of bringing joy to all those who pass by.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
Lee Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspect in SpongeBob mask
Mug shot of Cecil Giddens
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake

Latest News

Herschel says he and his dad plan to add about 12-15 new elements NEXT YEAR AND EVERY YEAR...
Father and son duo weld together a Christmas lights display in Lowndes Co.
The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.
Photos of the truck that ran through a Nashville, Georgia store
Truck runs through Berrien County store
The Mathews family is happy to spend Christmas together after overcoming a life-threatening...
Phoebe patient heads home for the holidays after overcoming life-threatening medical issues