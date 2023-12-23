Truck runs through Berrien County store

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville Thrift Store owner says she’s grateful to be alive today after a truck ran through her business Thursday night.

Farm equipment and debris are still lying at the scene where a truck ran into this building Thursday night during a paint party. That’s according to the owner, Dawn Cribb.

“We heard this horrible noise. We thought maybe a plane had landed on the building or crashed into the building,” Cribb said. “We thought the building was going to fall down, it was like an explosion or something.”

According to the police report, it was a two-vehicle accident that caused the crash. Driver 1 was leaving Circle K and got into the center turn lane to merge into traffic. That’s when Driver 1 hit another speeding vehicle, Driver 2. Driver 2 then ran into the building.

“We went out and there was a wrecked truck in the parking lot, but it wasn’t badly wrecked and then there was another truck in the building,” Cribb said.

The incident report states several factors that could’ve caused the crash, including faulty brakes and cell phone use while driving.

Overnight, city officials did board up the hole where the truck ran through just as a safety precaution so no one could have access to the store.

“We were blessed that no one was injured at all. It could have turned out differently,” Cribb said.

Cribb says her business was just fully recovering from Hurricane Idalia, so this is another blow to her, but she’s hopeful this doesn’t negatively impact her this holiday season.

“We’re still able to operate up here in the front part, so hopefully it doesn’t hurt us too much,” said Cribb.

Business owners say they’re happy that everyone is OK, and no one was seriously hurt as a result of this accident. Both drivers involved were cited.

