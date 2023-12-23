We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Truck runs through Berrien County store

The vehicle was likely speeding.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville Thrift Store owner says she’s grateful to be alive today after a truck ran through her business Thursday night.

Farm equipment and debris are still lying at the scene where a truck ran into this building Thursday night during a paint party. That’s according to the owner, Dawn Cribb.

“We heard this horrible noise. We thought maybe a plane had landed on the building or crashed into the building,” Cribb said. “We thought the building was going to fall down, it was like an explosion or something.”

According to the police report, it was a two-vehicle accident that caused the crash. Driver 1 was leaving Circle K and got into the center turn lane to merge into traffic. That’s when Driver 1 hit another speeding vehicle, Driver 2. Driver 2 then ran into the building.

“We went out and there was a wrecked truck in the parking lot, but it wasn’t badly wrecked and then there was another truck in the building,” Cribb said.

The incident report states several factors that could’ve caused the crash, including faulty brakes and cell phone use while driving.

Photos of the truck that ran through a Nashville, Georgia store
Photos of the truck that ran through a Nashville, Georgia store(Source: WALB)

Overnight, city officials did board up the hole where the truck ran through just as a safety precaution so no one could have access to the store.

“We were blessed that no one was injured at all. It could have turned out differently,” Cribb said.

Cribb says her business was just fully recovering from Hurricane Idalia, so this is another blow to her, but she’s hopeful this doesn’t negatively impact her this holiday season.

“We’re still able to operate up here in the front part, so hopefully it doesn’t hurt us too much,” said Cribb.

Business owners say they’re happy that everyone is OK, and no one was seriously hurt as a result of this accident. Both drivers involved were cited.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He had nine warrants but was additionally charged with 10 more charges after an investigation.
Man faces 19 drug, felony charges after arrest at Albany hotel
Photo of the suspect in the Philema Express gas station armed robbery
Lee Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspect in SpongeBob mask
Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges

Latest News

The Mathews family is happy to spend Christmas together after overcoming a life-threatening...
Phoebe patient heads home for the holidays after overcoming life-threatening medical issues
Atlanta airport Friday morning.
Holiday travel rush off to a good start across Georgia
Mug shot of Cecil Giddens
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
The district attorney’s office is also involved in prosecuting the case.
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma