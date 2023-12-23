We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) -The Ocala Police Department confirms one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting inside a shopping mall in Ocala, Florida.

According to WCJB, authorities confirm two people were shot inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon at 3:40. A man was killed in the shooting. A woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the deceased victim was the target. The gunman ran away from the mall after the shooting leaving his weapon behind. Officers described him as a Black man wearing a black colored hoodie, pants, and a mask.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and will remain locked down for 12 hours as officers investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.
Mug shot of Cecil Giddens
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
Photos of the truck that ran through a Nashville, Georgia store
Truck runs through Berrien County store
The original lawsuit claimed Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City...
Camilla councilmen dealt final legal blow over residency
Charges are pending and the district attorney is involved.
74-year-old shot in Colquitt Co. after argument over dog, livestock

Latest News

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia