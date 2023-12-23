Last call for this 5 decades old Ben Hill Co. bar

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Could you imagine making such an impact on your community that they stepped up to run your business when you couldn’t? That’s exactly what happened to Bill Clark. For over 57 years, “Bill’s Place” has been a staple in Fitzgerald.

It’s the end of an era. Serving the community for over 57 years, Bill’s Place has been serving the community on two things: love and respect.

”I opened it up and the first man, he come through the door. He asked me if I if I would have credit and I said ‘maybe,’” Bill Clark, owner, said.

In 1966, Clark opened up Bill’s Place in Fitzgerald. Clark had no connection to South Georgia. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bill hitchhiked across the country. When he landed in South Georgia, he says the Southern hospitality made him stick around.

“What made you want to stay open for 57 years?”

“Because I have the most best people in town coming in here. They behave and take care of me, especially right now,” Clark said.

People like Buddy Ash and Pedoro Young, have stepped up for Bill in his biggest time of need. In May of 2023, Bill was watering his plants when he fell and broke his hip. Up until that point, Bill had been running his bar as a one-man show. Without any hesitation, Pedro, who is also Bill’s nephew, stepped up to keep the bar alive.

“Cause I owe him. He’s helped me when I needed help and so I figured it was my turn to pay him back,” Pedro Young, Bill’s nephew, said.

Pedro ran the bar for the first six weeks, however, due to other family obligations, he wasn’t able to run it anymore. That’s when Buddy Ash, a loyal customer for over five decades, took it upon himself to run the bar.

“Why did you want to take over?”

“Because I love Bill. I mean I’d do anything in the world to help him,” Ash said. “He’s helped me so much over the years. And Bill’s meant so much to him and it means so much to a lot of people.”

And to this day, at 93 years old, Bill rides his scooter every morning to check on his bar, making sure the rules and traditions he established are still being implemented.

“Whenever you walk in that door, I say ‘Good morning,’ no matter what time of the day it is, I say ‘Good morning.’ And when you leave, I say, ‘Be Careful!’” Clark said.

“He’d been an inspiration to thousands of people that have come through this door,” Asha said. “And like what he said, this place was run on love and respect.”

Clark is loved so much by his customers that the new owners of the bar are keeping the name.

