We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty

A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night. (Source: WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski, Olivia Schueller, Rob Polansky, Susan Raff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say one of their K-9s died in a shooting when they were serving a felony warrant.

Authorities said the suspect Vaughn Malloy was also killed in the shooting that involved officers Thursday night in Stonington.

State police said K-9 Broko was the dog involved.

They said he gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the line of duty death of our beloved canine K-9 Broko,” representatives with the Connecticut State Police shared. “K-9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense.”

State police and surrounding police departments formed a procession to take the deceased dog home.

Witnesses shared that they saw the suspect walk out in front of an armored vehicle before shooting the dog.

“K-9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for,” the Connecticut State Police shared. “His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and never be forgotten.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.
Mug shot of Cecil Giddens
GBI arrests the mayor of Enigma
Photos of the truck that ran through a Nashville, Georgia store
Truck runs through Berrien County store
The original lawsuit claimed Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City...
Camilla councilmen dealt final legal blow over residency
Charges are pending and the district attorney is involved.
74-year-old shot in Colquitt Co. after argument over dog, livestock

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops
Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls
Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM,...
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls