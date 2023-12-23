Ga. inmate sentenced after supplying over 250 kilograms of meth to drug trafficking organization

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia inmate and gang member has been sentenced to over three decades in prison after distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances while in prison.

Pedro Barragan Valencia aka “Casper” aka “Bossman,” aka “Mexican Hitman Pete,” 46, is a member of the Sureños criminal gang. He reportedly brokered the distribution of at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine and other controlled substances like heroin and fentanyl from behind bars, according to officials.

On Dec. 12, Valencia was sentenced to serve 400 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Valencia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on June 7.

“Pedro Valencia directed the distribution of at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine from behind bars to an armed drug trafficking organization pushing these highly addictive and deadly drugs in Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “This dangerous drug trafficking organization was dismantled because of the collaboration of federal, state and local law enforcement dedicated to stopping criminals from harming our communities.”

Court documents show that the FBI was investigating co-defendant Cornelius Leonard aka “Tae,” 29, of Grantville, Georgia, for leading an armed drug distribution organization in late 2021 and early 2022. Agents made four controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Leonard during that time, according to officials.

The investigation led to multiple wiretaps on Leonard’s phones. These wiretaps allowed law enforcement agents to learn that Leonard was conspiring with Valencia, who was an inmate at Calhoun State Prison, to obtain large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs for distribution in Thomaston and Columbus, along with other Georgia cities.

Valencia gave Leonard at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Leonard is currently awaiting sentencing, according to officials. He has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to tamper with a witness. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2024.

The following co-defendants have been sentenced:

Ramone Zornaka “Big Razor,” 53, of Thomaston, Georgia was sentenced to 300 months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Kedric Fuller aka “Blakk Ru,” 43, of Woodbury, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Horatio Venable aka “Ray Ray,” 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Markevious Snipes aka “Big Dawg,” 32, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Mechile Hobbs, 49, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Darius Wellmaker, 40, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua McAfee, 36, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 50 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Rashard Moreland, 38, of Columbus, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to the use of a telecommunications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Antovious Hunter aka “Ant,” 41, of Columbus, was sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dustin Robbins, 34, of Columbus, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sabrina Smith, 34, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Natashia Antley, 36, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to the use of a communication facility.

Nehemiah Johnson, 30, of Thomaston, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jennifer Moss, 39, of Molena, Georgia, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dixie Bailey, 34, of Thomaston, was sentenced to time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mark Dean, 45, of Manchester, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ashley Ingram, 37, of Cataula, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Krystal Juarez Norman, 34, of Thomaston, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

S. Carlton Power, 27, of Manchester, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

D. Justin Whitten, 37, of Hogansville, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“This conviction serves to put criminals on notice that if you bring illegal drugs into our communities, we will employ whatever means necessary to find you and bring you to justice no matter where you are,” FBI Atlanta Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of the Macon Office Robert Gibbs said. “This prosecution closes a significant pipeline for dangerous drugs running through the streets of Georgia. We are grateful to the many law enforcement agencies whose coordinated efforts achieved this sentence.”

This was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identified, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-lef, intelligence-driven multi-agency approach.

