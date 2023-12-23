We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Forecast

Showers and a few storms are set to move in for Christmas Holiday.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High-level clouds increase into the night with low temperatures sitting in the low 50s. Sunday will be cloudy and humid as moisture builds in from the south. This will aid the rain chances that are set to move in Sunday night heading into Christmas Day on Monday. Temperatures on Sunday will generally range from the mid-60s to low 70s. As rain moves in on Christmas Day, a few thunderstorms are possible, but signs of severe weather are not present at this time. Winds will be breezy during this time reaching as high as 25 mph. Rain should exit late Monday night with a chance for some dense fog at times and lighter winds. Lows will remain mild in the upper 50s and low 60s for Monday night. A cold front will move through the area by Tuesday dropping temperatures as early as Tuesday night with lows now entering the 40s. Highs for the last few days of December will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. We kick off the new year of 2024 with cool temperatures and dry conditions.

