Father and son duo weld together a Christmas lights display in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - For the last two years, the Thorn family has been making Christmas brighter for rural parts of Lowndes County. The light display is hand-crafted, welded and programmed by a father and son.

“My dad originally taught me how to weld using straight barb, we built a few trees doing that and then slowly taught me how to bend circles, but he does most of the bending while I weld and zip tie the pixels,” Herschel Thorn said.

Hershel’s mother told WALB that this hobby grew over time for him. He has always helped his dad, who is a master craftsman and builder.

“I never had this hobby in mind as far as growing up, so he’s like if we are going to do these lights and we want something that is personally ours and unique, then we should go with welding,” Herschel said, “We have our three mega trees. It was the first thing I ever learned to weld with my dad.

For 2023, the light show includes the Minions, dancing gingerbread men doing cartwheels, the Charlie Brown gang, Seuss trees, a winter landscape with the snowman/penguin and the Grinch. Herschel said the angel overlooks to remind people of the reason for the season.

The light show is run by a computerized box that is programmed for each and every color light on the metal frame The large pixel light screen glows up at night to play Christmas music for people to enjoy.

“We have our TV, well that’s what we call it. It’s to see panels that have very tiny lights in it and at night from the road, it looks just like a TV,” he said. “We have the balls that dance around to the music as well. That was our first step into 3D elements, and we plan to do more in the future because of how it turned out.”

Herschel says he and his dad plan to add about 12-15 new elements next year and every year after when they begin their process in June 2024.

On Christmas Eve, Santa will be at the light show — stop by between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. at 4048 Twin Oaks Road, Valdosta. Turn your radio to 97.9 for the Christmas music.

