Albany chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha collaborates with nonprofits to give back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the first grocery giveaway that the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are doing, and it comes at a time when many people right here in Albany need a little extra help during the holiday season.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.”

The Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are giving back in a special way this holiday season by providing four families with groceries to help get them through Christmas.

“Some of our brothers took it amongst themselves to raise funds and as a chapter, we’re donating these resources.” said Chapter President Roderick Hand, Albany Chapter Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Some of the items are fresh meat, canned goods, vegetables, fruits and non-perishable items. But they took it a step further by adding Walmart gift cards to also help with the need.

“What we do here sometimes is not enough, so we provided this as well to help with any additional cost that the families might need,” Hand said.

South Georgia Stars Academy and Aspire Clubhouse, both nonprofit organizations, help with youth and adult services in the community. With the help of Alpha Phi Alpha, the three organizations were able to feed four families today.

“We just decided giving the families a choice so they can have it for Christmas, so they just decided to do non-perishables and gifts for the kids. The family that we chose is a single parent that provides excellent care for her children, so we decided she may need a little help this Christmas season,” Executive Director of South Ga. Stars Academy, Kiva Hall-Brady.

“Both families have been with us for quite a while and we just feel a way to give back is let them take the opportunity that these fine gentlemen are providing for them,” said Program Director, Aspire Clubhouse, Marlon Jones.

The brothers say this is the first year that they were able to do something like this during the holiday season, but they hope they can continue their collaborations with organizations right here in the community.

