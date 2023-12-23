13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot Friday afternoon in Lowndes County.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 4:30 p.m. to South Georgia Medical Center on a report of a gunshot victim who had been driven to the hospital.

After an attempt to save his life, the 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, a statement confirmed.

A person is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting. The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

