13-year-old dies from a gunshot injury in Lowndes Co.

The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot Friday afternoon in Lowndes County.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 4:30 p.m. to South Georgia Medical Center on a report of a gunshot victim who had been driven to the hospital.

After an attempt to save his life, the 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, a statement confirmed.

A person is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting. The shooting happened in the “south end” of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stay with WALB News for updates on this developing story.

