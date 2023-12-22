We're Hiring Wednesday
Don’t forget Christmas lights and gifts for your pets, plus WALB looks towards NYE with a special guest

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today’s episode of Town and Country features all things Christmas-themed.

Pet Supplies Plus reminds us of their in-store deals as our fur friends can’t be left out of holiday gift shopping!

Plus Christmas lights are on display across South Georgia for all to enjoy and brighten the holiday.

And don’t miss a special guest (some would say pest) who’s got a special surprise for New Year’s Eve.

