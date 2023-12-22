Don’t forget Christmas lights and gifts for your pets, plus WALB looks towards NYE with a special guest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today’s episode of Town and Country features all things Christmas-themed.

Pet Supplies Plus reminds us of their in-store deals as our fur friends can’t be left out of holiday gift shopping!

Plus Christmas lights are on display across South Georgia for all to enjoy and brighten the holiday.

And don’t miss a special guest (some would say pest) who’s got a special surprise for New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.