Tracking milder temps and holiday rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter’s chill brought unseasonably cold temperatures for the holiday week. With winter’s arrival Thursday evening, we’ve got one more cold night as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal as highs top low-mid 60s. Temperatures continue moderating through the holiday weekend. Lows rise from the mid 40s to upper 50s while highs reach the upper 60s around 70 Saturday through Monday.

We’re tracking our next weather maker which ends the long dry stretch. Finally we’ve got a dry holiday shopping weekend. Sunshine on Saturday gives way to increasing clouds of Sunday followed by widespread showers late evening through Christmas Day.

Rain tapers off Tuesday followed by another plunge of cooler air for the rest of the week.

