We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tracking milder temps and holiday rain

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winter’s chill brought unseasonably cold temperatures for the holiday week. With winter’s arrival Thursday evening, we’ve got one more cold night as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal as highs top low-mid 60s. Temperatures continue moderating through the holiday weekend. Lows rise from the mid 40s to upper 50s while highs reach the upper 60s around 70 Saturday through Monday.

We’re tracking our next weather maker which ends the long dry stretch. Finally we’ve got a dry holiday shopping weekend. Sunshine on Saturday gives way to increasing clouds of Sunday followed by widespread showers late evening through Christmas Day.

Rain tapers off Tuesday followed by another plunge of cooler air for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Former Dougherty County teacher bonds out of jail on sex assault charges
Mug shot of Germaine Stephens
Father facing murder charge in son’s Albany shooting death
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
A UPS driver is recovering after being beaten by three men while delivering a package in...
Report: Dougherty Co. UPS driver beaten and robbed while delivering package
An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Victim identified in Blakely death investigation

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Dec 21
Winter starts exactly on December 21st at 10:27 p.m. and at this time the sun will be pointed...
Winter is underway in South Georgia, what you need to know
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather